Johnny Manziel Pulling For Saquon Barkley ... 'He's A Beast'

Johnny Manziel Says He's Pulling For Saquon Barkley, 'He's a Beast!'

EXCLUSIVE

Forget Mel Kiper or Todd McShay, it's time for Johnny Manziel's draft analysis -- on a street corner in West Hollywood.

Manziel was leaving Craig's with his fiancee Bre Tiesi (in a sick car, BTW) and we asked him who should go #1 in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Johnny is clearly a fan of Saquon Barkley -- the star running back from Penn State -- with Manziel telling us ... "He's a beast. I'm pulling for him."

We also asked Manziel about his push for the NCAA to finally pay college athletes -- something Johnny has been very vocal about on social media lately.