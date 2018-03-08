Tinashe Addresses Ben Simmons Dating Rumors

Tinashe Ben Simmons is My 'Boo Thang'

Chalk this one up as a HUGE win for Ben Simmons ... 'cause the Sixers rookie is officially R&B star Tinashe's "boo thang" -- this according to Tinashe herself!!

TMZ Sports spoke with the smokin' hot "Faded Love" singer at Craig's in WeHo Wednesday night ... when we asked her to address the obvious IG flirting going on with the rookie earlier this week.

"That's my little boo thang" the 25-year-old reveals with a smile.

While Tinashe didn't get into much detail with us ... the paper trail has been there for about a month -- from even more social media flirting to gushing about B.S. being her favorite Sixers player in a recent radio interview.

Simmons has been balling out this season -- he's in the running for Rookie of the Year.

And now that we have the confirmation of his new girl ... this dude really is winning all around.

Good for you, Ben.