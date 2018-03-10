Kardashians Courtside Support For Scotty Pippen Jr.

Kardashians Sit Courtside And Cheer On Scotty Pippen Jr.

The Kardashians showed up in force to lend support to Scotty Pippen Jr., who was playing to win a high school basketball playoff game.

Kim, North West, Kendall, Kourtney and Penelope Disick joined Taco Bennett, Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen and Kenyon Martin Sr. to cheer on Scotty's team from Sierra Canyon High School. They played Foothills Christian High and won -- 88 to 62 -- in a CIF Open Division Playoff game.

Kim was a trooper ... she just returned from Tokyo, but extended fam is extended fam.