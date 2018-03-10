TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Kardashians Courtside Support For Scotty Pippen Jr.

3/10/2018 7:52 AM PST

Kardashians Sit Courtside And Cheer On Scotty Pippen Jr.

The Kardashians showed up in force to lend support to Scotty Pippen Jr., who was playing to win a high school basketball playoff game.

Kim, North West, Kendall, Kourtney and Penelope Disick joined Taco Bennett, Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen and Kenyon Martin Sr. to cheer on Scotty's team from Sierra Canyon High School. They played Foothills Christian High and won -- 88 to 62 -- in a CIF Open Division Playoff game. 

All the pretty girls come to represent @spippenjr

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

Kim was a trooper ... she just returned from Tokyo, but extended fam is extended fam. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web