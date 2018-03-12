Aldon Smith Pleads Not Guilty In Domestic Violence Case

Aldon Smith Pleads Not Guilty In Domestic Violence Case

EXCLUSIVE

Aldon Smith isn't exactly rolling over in his domestic violence case -- the embattled NFL star just pled not guilty to assault charges stemming from a March 3 incident involving his fiancee.

Smith was hit with 4 misdemeanor charges -- domestic violence, assault w/ force likely to produce great bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism.

Smith's fiancee previously told us the NFL player bit her during an alcohol-fueled rage. He checked himself into a rehab center the very next day.

Now, San Francisco District Attorney spokesperson Alex Bastian tells us Smith appeared in court Monday for his arraignment and pled not guilty.

There is a protective order filed against him by the accuser. He's due back in court on April 5.