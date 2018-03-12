Heather Locklear Will Escape Felony Charge In Domestic Violence Arrest

2:30 PM PT -- The D.A. has charged Heather with four counts of misdemeanor battery on an officer. She's also facing one charge of resisting or obstructing an officer.

She was not charged with hitting her boyfriend, even though that's why she was originally arrested. Heather Locklear has dodged a bullet, because TMZ has learned she will NOT be charged with felony domestic violence in connection with the fight she had with her boyfriend that landed her in jail.

We broke the story ... Heather was arrested last month after her brother called 911 saying Heather and her boyfriend were drunk and fighting. When cops arrived they observed injuries to the boyfriend and placed Heather under arrest for felony domestic violence.

During the arrest, Heather allegedly became combative and attacked a cop, kicking 1 in the shin and striking 2 others. We're told she will be charged with misdemeanor battery on a peace officer.

Heather also screamed, "You f****** deserve your kids to die! You f****** deserve it! And when you find yourself in that position, think of me!" She also said, "I hope no one f****** burns your entire department down, your f****** police department ..." She also said, "If you ever come back to my house I will shoot you."

As we reported ... cops obtained a search warrant and were looking for a gun registered in her name but did not find the weapon. The search warrant noted Heather had a history of drug and other alcohol-related incidents, including a call in 2012 where she reported to be suicidal.

Heather is currently in a medical treatment facility.