Nick Gordon's 911 Call Shows He Called Cops Himself and Cried Hysterically

Nick Gordon 911 Call Shows He Cried Hysterically to Cops

EXCLUSIVE

Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex, Nick Gordon, was the one who called cops and sounded frantic on the phone, claiming his girlfriend was losing it on him ... according to the 911 call.

In the audio, obtained by TMZ, you can hear Gordon crying and sobbing on the phone, saying he "sounds so lame because I'm getting beat up by a woman." He claims she threw a bottle at him.

As we reported ... Gordon was taken into custody Saturday after police responded to a possible domestic violence incident. He told cops his girlfriend, Laura Leal, had attacked him out of nowhere ... but she claims he beat her on the ride home from a bar.

The arresting officer says he saw visible marks on Leal and placed Gordon under arrest. He'd been released on bail as of Sunday evening.

As for the Brown family, Bobby says he's willing to help Leal with services through the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House in the hope she could avoid the same fate as his daughter. Gordon was arrested for another alleged domestic violence incident last year as well.

Gordon was under scrutiny in connection with Bobbi Kristina's death ... he even lost a wrongful death lawsuit, and is currently on the hook for $36 million to her estate.