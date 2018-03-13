Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Much Love & Respect ... But, We're Donezo!!! (Again)

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up

Breaking News

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are each back on the market ... because their 2-year relationship is over.

The couple reportedly ended their relationship earlier this month, and Zayn confirmed it Tuesday ... saying, "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend."

They'd been on a brief break, just for a few days, in 2016 -- and Zayn addressed the fact this split had made it to the rumor mill, saying, "We wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all."

Gigi followed up with her own statement 12 minutes later.

Gigi and Zayn were never shy about sharing their relationship on social media.

Last time we saw Zayn leaving Gigi's apartment, he was in a pretty good mood. One thing's for sure ... he's gonna have a hard time forgetting her eyes ... since they're apparently tatted on his chest!