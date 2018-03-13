'Star Trek: Voyager' Star When One Arrest Just Won't Cut It ...

'Star Trek: Voyager' Star Jennifer Lien Arrested for Driving on Revoked License

Exclusive Details

The woman who played Kes on "Star Trek: Voyager" has come crashing back down to Earth, courtesy of cops in Tennessee ... who keep busting her for driving when she shouldn't be.

Law enforcement tells us Jennifer Lien was arrested March 2 for driving on a revoked license, which should have sounded very familiar to her. Cops hauled her in for the same exact thing earlier that week on Feb. 27!

We're told Lien was pulled over, for the 2nd time, because she was driving with no visible tags. Officers broke out the cuffs again when they discovered her license was revoked for a previous DUI.

Lien is working on quite the rap sheet near her Tennessee home. She was also charged in 2015 for exposing herself to children under the age of 13 -- although it was later dismissed when she paid restitution.

Lien was on 'Voyager' for 3 seasons before leaving the show. We'd like to say she went on to better things.