T.J. Miller Reaches Settlement with Driver for Alleged Beatdown

T.J. Miller and his driver -- who he allegedly beat up after the 2 had an argument over Donald Trump -- are letting bygones be bygones ... because they reached a settlement.

According to new legal docs ... the "Silicon Valley" star and Wilson Deon Thomas III came to an agreement last Thursday that will put the alleged beatdown case to bed. It's unclear what the terms were, but we're guessing the driver got some cash from the comedian.

We broke the story ... Miller was arrested in December 2016 for allegedly striking his driver in the head and shoulder after he got mad at him for being a Trump supporter. The driver claimed T.J. was getting high on Whip-Its before the attack.

Miller dodged criminal charges, but was still facing a civil suit from Thomas ... until now.