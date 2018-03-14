Baseball Player Danry Vasquez Caught Beating Girlfriend On Stadium Surveillance

Baseball Player Caught Beating Girlfriend On Stadium Surveillance

A professional baseball team in Pennsylvania has cut outfielder Danry Vasquez after a 2016 video surfaced showing him beating the hell out of his girlfriend IN A STADIUM.

Vasquez was arrested for domestic violence in Texas back in August 2016 -- and despite the fact officials had the video showing him backhanding the woman in the face and continuing to beat her while dragging her down a stairwell ... he got probation.

FYI, at the time of the incident, Vasquez was playing for the Corpus Christi Hooks -- the AA minor league affiliate of the Houston Astros.

In fact, Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez says Vasquez has now completed the terms of his probation and the case has been dismissed.

"At that point, probation checked with us, and he had done everything we asked him to do so I was forced to dismiss the case," said Gonzalez told KRIS 6 News.

The Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball have now released Vasquez ... saying, "Upon being made aware of the nature of the incident, the Barnstormers made a prompt decision to cut ties with the 24-year old."

Manager Ross Peeples added, "There is no choice but to sever the relationship. Neither I, nor the Barnstormers' organization as a whole, can condone or associate with that behavior."

The Atlantic League of Pro Baseball is not affiliated with MLB -- but very high-profile players have competed in the league including Rickey Henderson and Roger Clemens.