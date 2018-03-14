D.A. Won't Fight Meek Mill's Release on Bail

Meek Mill Strong Chance He's Getting Sprung ... According to D.A.

Meek Mill won't get a fight from the District Attorney's Office on his motion to be released on bail ... TMZ has learned.

The D.A. filed docs Wednesday saying there's a "strong showing of likelihood" that Meek's conviction will be reversed due to a police corruption scandal in Philly. Prosecutors point out hundreds of previous convictions have already been overturned, and they think Meek will follow suit, shortly.

As a result, prosecutors see no reason for Meek to be held without bail. As we reported, Meek's attorneys have filed several motions, including one for him to be released while the court decides whether to uphold the 2 to 4 year sentence he got from Judge Genece Brinkley.

Meek's mother, Kathy Williams, tells TMZ ... "I would like to thank the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office for carefully evaluating my son’s matter and not opposing the request for bail. The fact that Robert’s entire conviction could be overturned is a blessing and I pray that God gives Judge Brinkley the wisdom to make the right decision and allow my son to return home to his family. I truly believe justice will prevail.”

