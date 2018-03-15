Brandon Marshall Says All NFL Players Support Colin Kaepernick

Broncos' Brandon Marshall All NFL Players Support Kaepernick

The owners might be scared ... but virtually all the players in the NFL support Colin Kaepernick and want him back in the league ... this according to Denver Broncos LB Brandon Marshall.

Marshall has been tight with Kaep since college and told the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs tonight on FS1) that he's 100% confident C.K. is ready to compete with the best in the world.

But Marshall doesn't think Kaep's job status has anything to do with his skill -- it's the owners who are too afraid to stand up for the QB.

As far as the players go, Marshall says everybody he's spoken with in the league has voiced support for Kaepernick ... and wants to see him back in the NFL where he belongs.