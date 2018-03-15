Danielle Bregoli I'm Out This Bitch!!! No Longer on Probation

Danielle Bregoli Gets Off Probation Early

Danielle Bregoli hired some high-powered attorneys and damn sure got her money's worth ... because she just got off probation early.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... the Department of Juvenile Justice in Palm Beach County, FL has terminated Danielle's 5-year probation. As we reported, Danielle -- aka Bad Bhabie -- was sentenced back in August after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including grand theft and filing a false police report.

About 5 months later, Danielle -- aka "Cash Me Outside" Girl -- hired﻿ Tiger Woods' attorney, Doug Duncan, to co-counsel with Scott Richardson, and they worked out what was already a sweet deal for her. The shortened probation is a nice cherry on top.

We're told the court took into consideration that Danielle's kept her nose clean, and completed 100 hours of community service -- working with the group #HashtagLunchbag, and Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

So, case closed and time to hit the road!