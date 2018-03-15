Floyd Mayweather Grades His MMA Skills 'I'm Serious About This'

Floyd Mayweather says he's DEAD SERIOUS about taking an MMA fight -- confirms he'll start training with Tyron Woodley -- and breaks down his wrestling and kicking skills.

Floyd was leaving Katana in L.A. with his TMT crew on Wednesday when he opened up about EVERYTHING ... and admits gearing up for the octagon is "probably gonna be a little difficult."

As we previously reported on "The Hollywood Beatdown," Mayweather and UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley have agreed to train together ... and Floyd thinks he can REALLY elevate his ground game.

"I can wrestle," Floyd says ... "My wrestling game is not that bad. On a scale of 1 to 10, it's probably a 7 and I think we could take it up to like a 9."

Floyd also breaks down his kicking game -- and explains why he scores himself a 4 out out 10.

So, how much MONEY will it take to lock Floyd for an MMA fight, possibly with Conor McGregor?

"It's all about presenting the right numbers and of course, they gonna present the right numbers and we gonna make it happen."

