TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Ex-College FB Player Convicted of Rape ... Faces 18 Years in Prison

3/16/2018 3:34 PM PDT

Ex-College Football Player Convicted of Rape, Faces 18 Years

Breaking News

An ex-college football standout -- once considered one of the best junior college running backs in the country -- has been convicted of rape ... TMZ Sports has learned.

According the the L.A. County District Attorney's office, 22-year-old Kishawn Holmes ﻿is facing up to 18 years behind bars for raping a fellow Cerritos College student back in 2016.

Officials say the victim was a 19-year-old female. We're told she was performing an athletic massage on Holmes before things turned violent

Along with the prison time, Holmes is facing lifetime sex offender registration.

FYI -- Holmes was fresh off a 1,100-yard rushing season and reportedly had 7 Division 1 scholarship offers prior to the incident. 

This was Holmes' SECOND rape case -- as a minor, he pled guilty to rape after he was accused of sexually assaulting 2 different underage girls in 2013.

Holmes is scheduled to be sentenced on May 2nd.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web