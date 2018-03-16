O.J. Simpson Rips Colin Kaepernick 'Bad Choice Attacking the Flag'

O.J. Simpson Rips Colin Kaepernick, 'Bad Choice Attacking the Flag'

Breaking News

O.J. Simpson says he agrees with Donald Trump -- Colin Kaepernick "made a mistake" taking a knee during the national anthem ... and completely disrespected the American flag.

"I think Colin made a mistake," Simpson told The Buffalo News ... "I really appreciate what he was trying to say. I thought he made a bad choice in attacking the flag."

"I grew up at a time when deacons were in the KKK. I don't disrespect the Bible because of those guys. The flag shouldn't be disrespected because of what cops do. The flag represents what we want America to be."

"When he did it the first time I thought, 'Well, you took a gamble, and I give you credit.' But it was him continuing to do it where he made the biggest mistake."

"I'm a firm believer of doing what you think is right, but I would always stand for the flag."

As far as his relationship with Trump, O.J. says he was friends with Donald back in the day and even went to Trump's 1993 wedding to Marla Maples.

But Simpson says he doesn't see eye-to-eye with Trump when it comes to politics.

"Somebody asked me if I'd have voted for him ... Probably not, but I only know two of my friends I'd vote to be president. Some of my best, best besties I would not vote to be president. That has no bearing on it, you know?"