Ray J and Princess Love's Baby Shower Registry Reveals, It's a Girl

Ray J and Princess Love are having a baby, and they've kept the sex of the kid under wraps -- but if you peep the registry they got for their shower ... it's pretty clear they're having a girl.

Ray and Princess' baby registry is littered with pink -- from onesies to cribs and literally everything in between -- so you can kinda only come to one logical conclusion.

The gifts ain't cheap either. A baby basket made of cashmere runs about $2,800, while a travel crib costs about $300. A lot of outfits range between $25 and $200 ... and a damn rocking sheep (horses are out apparently) will set their guests back nearly $1,000!

Speaking of the actual baby shower ... sources tell us Ray J and Princess Love are hosting it this weekend in L.A. at a top-of-the-line hotel, and they're not skimping on expenses. We're told the whole thing ended up costing more than $250,000.

As we reported ... Ray J announced Princess was pregnant this past fall. The kid's due sometime this summer.

Anything for baby ... girl.