Floyd Mayweather Applying for MMA License Wants 6-8 Months to Train

Floyd Mayweather's Applying for MMA License, Wants 6-8 Months to Train

EXCLUSIVE

Floyd Mayweather told us he's dead serious about fighting in the UFC -- and now, he says he's taking the most important step to make sure that happens ... getting a license.

We got Floyd in L.A. earlier this week ... and he told TMZ Sports he's planning to submit the paperwork to get licensed as a pro MMA fighter. We're guessing he's eyeing Nevada.

"Everything takes time. Eventually, we're gonna apply for the license, and hopefully we can fight," Mayweather said.

No word on when exactly Floyd's applying -- or beginning his MMA training with UFC champ Tyron Woodley ﻿-- but TBE did give us an estimate on how long he'll need to get Octagon ready.

"Even if it takes 6 to 8 months -- whatever it takes. We want to make sure that everything is done correctly, and everything is done the right way."