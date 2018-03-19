Jonathan Martin Charged w/ Gun Possession & Criminal Threats

Jonathan Martin Charged w/ Carrying A Loaded Weapon And Making Criminal Threats

Jonathan Martin was charged with carrying a loaded weapon and making criminal threats ... after allegedly posting a threatening former NFL teammates and classmates on Instagram.

The L.A. County D.A. hit Martin with 5 charges ... 4 counts of making criminal threats, and 1 count of possessing a loaded firearm.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... cops say Martin had a cache of weapons in his possession -- an ax, a large knife, and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun -- when he was arrested on February 23 ... only hours after allegedly posting a cryptic message on social media.

The Instagram post -- a photo of a shotgun with shells -- said ... "When you're a bully victim & a coward your options are suicide, or revenge."

Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey -- 2 of JM's Dolphin teammates during the '13 bullying scandal -- were tagged in the photo.

We've learned there is currently a warrant out for Martin's arrest.