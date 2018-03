Justin Timberlake Crashes Wizards' Gym ... Makes It Rain from Half-court!!!

Justin Timberlake Makes it Rain from Half-court at Wizards' Practice Facility

Here's Justin Timberlake reminding us of his superior genes, yet again -- poppin' by an NBA court and swishin' deep balls without breaking a sweat.

This time, JT hit up the hardwood where the Washington Wizards practice in D.C. ... and proceeded to sink 3 straight bombs -- two from the beyond the arc, and one from HALF-COURT.

If this seems familiar, it's probably 'cause we spotted Justin at Staples Center about a year ago -- getting wet like Kobe in his prime.

Eat your heart out, Biebs.