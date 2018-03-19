Mark Salling's Autopsy Reveals Alcohol in His System During Suicide

Mark Salling Autopsy Reveals Booze, No Drugs At Time of Suicide

Mark Salling had alcohol in his system when he hanged himself, and apparently took steps to evade authorities just prior to the suicide ... TMZ has learned.

According to the results of Salling's autopsy ... he had at least a 0.08% BAC -- which means he was just at the point of legal intoxication. The toxicology report also shows he was not on any other drugs.

The report describes the death scene -- Salling was hanging by a nylon rope which was tied to a branch a little over 6 feet above the ground. The coroner says it was wrapped around his neck five times.

The autopsy also notes Salling had attempted to kill himself months prior by cutting his wrists. His wrist incisions were about 2.5 centimeters and 6.5 centimeters on each hand, according to the coroner.

The last time the former "Glee" star was seen alive was with his father watching television at their family home at around 11:30 PM. His mother discovered he was missing right after midnight. Salling had ditched his ankle monitor and left it down the street from his house.

He was scheduled to meet with the probation officer in his child porn case the day he died.