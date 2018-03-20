Gervonta 'Tank' Davis I'm Gonna 'Take Over Boxing' ... Before UFC Domination

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Says He's Gonna 'Take Over Boxing' Before UFC Domination

Gervonta "Tank" Davis made it known that he wants to smash on UFC fighters -- but before that, he says he's gotta remind the boxing world why he's known as the "mini Mike Tyson."

"I have to prove myself to show people that I am a champion," Davis told TMZ Sports. "I'm ready to take over the sport of boxing."

Tank admits he didn't bring his A-game in his last scrap -- the co-main event of Mayweather vs. McGregor -- even though he won by KO ... taking 8 rounds to finish Francisco Fonseca.

But, Gervonta says he's made all the right moves leading up to his April 21 bout with Jesus Cuellar -- from leaving his hometown to hiring a personal chef ... so he's expecting a vicious rebound.

Remember, Tank recently said he's also gunnin' for a UFC fight like his mentor, Floyd Mayweather, so he ain't lackin' confidence.