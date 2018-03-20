Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Says He's Gonna 'Take Over Boxing' Before UFC Domination

Gervonta "Tank" Davis made it known that he wants to smash on UFC fighters -- but before that, he says he's gotta remind the boxing world why he's known as the "mini Mike Tyson."
"I have to prove myself to show people that I am a champion," Davis told TMZ Sports. "I'm ready to take over the sport of boxing."
Tank admits he didn't bring his A-game in his last scrap -- the co-main event of Mayweather vs. McGregor -- even though he won by KO ... taking 8 rounds to finish Francisco Fonseca.
But, Gervonta says he's made all the right moves leading up to his April 21 bout with Jesus Cuellar -- from leaving his hometown to hiring a personal chef ... so he's expecting a vicious rebound.
Remember, Tank recently said he's also gunnin' for a UFC fight like his mentor, Floyd Mayweather, so he ain't lackin' confidence.