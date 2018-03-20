Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle Getting The Royal Emoji Treatment

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle Getting The Royal Emoji Treatment

EXCLUSIVE

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are going the way of Kim Kardashian and Blac Chyna and getting their own line of emojis.

A company called DRKHORS filed docs to trademark KateMojis and MeghanMojis.

We're told the two will be different ... KateMoji will focus on Kate and her royal family, while MeghanMoji will focus on Meghan and Harry falling in love. Each package will include British sayings and phrases -- some, like "American princess" and "cheeky bugger," are already up on the company's website, along with some KateMoji and MeghanMoji prototypes.

A rep for DRKHORS tells us the emojis are scheduled to launch May 2018, so just in time for texting around the Royal Wedding. Best of all ... the apps only cost $1.99 each.

Keep calm and emoji on.