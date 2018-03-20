Nick Gordon Arrested Again for Violating Stay Away Order

Nick Gordon Arrested Again ... For Spending the Night with Girlfriend

Nick Gordon has been arrested again ... this time for violating the no contact order following his domestic violence arrest.

Sheriff's deputies got a heads-up from someone informing them Nick was sleeping over at the home of girlfriend Laura Leal, this according to the Daily Mail, whom he was accused of beating last week.

Laura had a change of heart and even begged the judge to lift the no contact order, saying the fight that led to his arrest was her fault because she was bipolar and out of control. The judge didn't buy it and kept the stay away order in place.

Nick's arrest last week triggered renewed interest in the investigation into the death of Whitney Houston's daughter, Bobbi Kristina. Nick has been a person of interest for years, and there was suspicion she was the victim of physical abuse at the hands of Nick.

Gordon is currently in custody.