David Ortiz: Tom Brady's Diet Is 'Suffering,' Hell No I Wouldn't Try It!

Tom Brady's crazy-strict diet might work for him, but David Ortiz says he'd never touch the TB12 Method 'cause it's straight-up torture!

Big Papi went deep on his post-MLB eating habits in a recent interview ... admitting he CRUSHES everything his wife, Tiffany, puts in front of him (especially seafood).

But when it came to Brady's high-H20, low-fun diet -- Papi letarip!!

"I was born one day and I know i'm gonna die another, so I'm gonna enjoy life," Ortiz told the Barstool Sports guys on "Pardon My Take."

"You're gonna tell me my boy, Brady, he's not suffering because of the diet?"

Gotta side with Papi on this one -- Tom's daily regimen consists of 3 waters after every beer, plus zero white salt/sugar, olive oil, caffeine, dairy OR fruit, except for bananas!!

Yeah ... we're good.