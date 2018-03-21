XXXTentacion Can I Get Off House Arrest, Judge'?' I Gotta Tour to 'Stay Afloat'!

XXXTentacion Asks Judge to Let Him Off House Arrest to Tour

12:51 PM PT -- The judge just granted XXX's request, he's officially let off of house arrest. His attorney, David Bogenschutz, tells us XXX and his legal team are very pleased with the decision, and it was warranted based on his performance the last few months. David says, "Hopefully these are the first steps towards complete freedom."

The rapper will submit to monthly drug tests and report his travel. XXXTentacion is pulling a DMX and asking a judge to let him off house arrest so he can make some cash ... TMZ has learned.

XXX's legal team filed docs, obtained by TMZ, asking a Florida court to remove the rapper's ankle monitor and let him out of the house so he can hit the road and make some touring money after his new record, "?" (the name of the album), hit the shelves last week.

As we reported ... XXX was placed under house arrest after being hit with 15 new felony charges for what prosecutors believe to be witness tampering by coercing his girlfriend into not testifying against him.

According to his attorneys, XXX is gonna be in dire straits financially if he isn't allowed to tour and reap the benefits of his latest work. As is the case with many in the music biz ... XXX insists artists make hardly any dough from the record sales themselves.

XXX's lawyers say he's willing to abide by the same probation terms he was subject to prior to the most recent charges in his domestic violence case ... namely, submitting a travel itinerary, submitting to drug and alcohol tests ... and checking in with a PO early and often.

Considering XXXTentacion "desperately requires" this touring income to "stay afloat" -- according to his team -- he might wanna look to DMX for some guidance. Well, partly ... we suppose.