Donald Trump I Could Kick Joe Biden's Ass in a Fight!!!

Donald Trump Says He Could Beat Up Joe Biden in a Fight

Breaking News

Donald Trump apparently can't figure out when someone is clearly joking, because he took Joe Biden's sardonic, high school-like pugilistic challenge as serious, and the President of the United States just responded by saying he could kick the former Veep's ass.

Biden joked Tuesday at the University of Miami, "If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him," adding, "Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room."

Trump just went nuts on his social media platform of choice, firing back, "Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault."

But that wasn't the end ... get this: "He doesn't know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don't threaten people Joe!"

Unreal.