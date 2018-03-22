Jacquees' Miami Beach Arrest Cop Used 'Excessive Force' on Me ... Hints at Legal Action

Jacquees Hints at Legal Action, Claims Arresting Officer Used 'Excessive Force'

EXCLUSIVE

Jacquees might be gearing up for a potential lawsuit against Miami Beach PD after one of its officers got rough with him during a traffic stop ... according to Jacquees himself.

The singer recorded a video for his fans, and addressed what he calls the "excessive force" a cop used Wednesday while busting Jacquees for allegedly driving without a seat belt.

He stops short of saying he's suing, but he refers to his legal team -- and its advice for him -- enough for you to read between the lines.

Smh reasons why 12 isn’t respect!!!! @Jacquees hope your out today ❤️☺️ pic.twitter.com/P665QHWtV5 — Ritaaa 🥑🇩🇴 (@Tripyynation) March 21, 2018

We broke the story ... Jacquees was arrested in Miami Beach Wednesday when cops say he refused to hand over his license, or cooperate with the officers. In the video, you can see an officer give him a good, hard yank by his arm.

One positive -- Jacquees says he's physically and mentally okay after the Ocean Drive incident.

Jacquees was booked for failure to obey a lawful command, and for the seat belt violation. He clearly bonded out of jail and is back on the outside.