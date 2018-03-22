NFL's Zay Jones No Charges for Window Smashing After Bloody, Nude Arrest

Buffalo Bills Zay Jones Will Not Be Charged for Window Smashing After Bloody Arrest

EXCLUSIVE

Buffalo Bills receiver Zay Jones will NOT be charged with vandalism after the bizarre incident where he got naked, argued with his brother ... and allegedly smashed out a 30th floor window.

The L.A. County D.A. tells TMZ Sports ... there was insufficient evidence to charge Jones. We broke the story ... Jones was arrested and booked Monday night for felony vandalism.

Video of the incident showed him totally naked in the downtown L.A. apartment building ... telling his brother, Cayleb Jones, he was going to "fight for Jesus."

Witnesses said Zay bolted away from his bro, and kicked in a window -- blood was left on the glass and all over the walls and hallways of the building.

Jones was released from custody early Wednesday morning.

The NFL is still investigating the incident, and it's possible he'll face some punishment ... but criminally, he's in the clear.