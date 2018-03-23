DMX Y'all Gon' Make Me Serve Some Time ...

DMX Prosecutors Want Judge to Give Him 5 Years in Prison

EXCLUSIVE

DMX is gonna have the book thrown at him in his tax evasion case, if federal prosecutors get their way ... TMZ has learned.

According to docs, the U.S. District Attorney's Office is recommending the rapper get the max -- 5 years in prison -- when he's sentenced next week. Prosecutors are urging the judge to "send the message" to X that "star power doesn't entitle someone to a free pass."

TMZ broke the story ... DMX struck a plea in November. He entered a guilty plea to one count of tax evasion, and avoided seriously hard time -- up to 40 years.

X was feeling good about the case after the deal, but since then he's been sent back to jail for failing a drug test -- and now prosecutors want to make sure he learns a lesson.

In docs, prosecutors say he's been "on a one-man crime spree for the past 30 years."

He does have a lot of mug shots. Sentencing goes down next Wednesday.