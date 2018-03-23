Cops on Michael Bennett: Said 'I Could Own This Mother F***er' Before Pushing Elderly Woman In Wheelchair

Michael Bennett Said 'I Could Own This Mother F***er' Before Pushing Elderly Woman In Wheelchair

Breaking News

Michael Bennett yelled "y'all must know who I am. I could own this mother f***er," before pushing an elderly paraplegic woman and injuring her shoulder ... this according to cops in Texas.

Houston PD just held a news conference to break down the Bennett incident at Super Bowl LI ... where he broke through locked doors at the southwest corner of the NRG Stadium tunnels.

Bennett was indicted by a Grand Jury today ... and charged with injuring an elderly person ... a felony. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

HPD says one of their officers witnessed Bennett push 3 stadium employees... injuring the 66-year-old who was in a heavy, motorized wheelchair. Cops say the wheelchair did not flip over, however, the woman was pushed back.

There is no video of the incident, according to cops.

The injured employee still works at the stadium.