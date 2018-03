Shaq vs. Gronk Dance Off During Ultra Festival Weekend!!!

Shaq threw an insane party in Miami during Ultra Weekend ... and it culminated in an epic dance off with none other than Gronk!

The tallest guy in the room hosted Shaq's Fun House party which was filled with celebs, including Diplo, A-Trak, Carnage, Steve Aoki and Von Miller.

You gotta check out the part where 7'1" Shaq puts 6'6' Gronk on his shoulders.

It was a crazy-ass party, with 3,000 in attendance.

This was the first night of Ultra Weekend, so pace yourself, folks!