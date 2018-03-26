TMZ

Ex-Indians Star Albert Belle Arrested for Indecent Exposure ... And DUI

3/26/2018 6:15 AM PDT

Ex-Cleveland Indians Star Albert Belle Arrested for Indecent Exposure & DUI

Breaking News

Ex-Cleveland Indians star Albert Belle was arrested for indecent exposure and DUI in Arizona on Sunday.

Belle -- a 5-time All-Star during his 12-year MLB career -- was arrested in Scottsdale and booked into Maricopa County Jail.

The ex-slugger was arrested for 2 counts of indecent exposure and 2 DUI counts.

Belle is listed as 6'2", 270 lbs in the jail database.

This isn't the first time Belle -- who was one of the most feared hitters in the game -- has been in trouble with the law.

He spent time in jail back in '06 after pleading guilty to stalking his ex-girlfriend.

Story developing ...

