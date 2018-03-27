Antonio Brown And Josh Norman Crush Crazy Beach Workouts with Crazier Trainer

Antonio Brown & Josh Norman Crush Crazy Beach Workouts ... with Crazier Trainer!!

Antonio Brown and Josh Norman are droppin' sweat in South Beach with Miami's version of Gunnery Sergeant Hartman ... smashing beach drills while their trainer unleashes hell -- and it's awesome!!

Seems like AB and Josh are goin' 100 -- and you would be too with this dude barking orders at ya ... not to mention smoking elite athletes on the sand.

At one point, he hits Antonio with a speech that's equal parts motivating and demoralizing ... before making the Steelers star pray for divine intervention at the Super Bowl.

FYI, AB had a nasty breakup with his last trainer. Hoping this one sticks.