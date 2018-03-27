Morgan Spurlock Sued Your Sexual Misconduct Killed Our Show About Empowering Women

Morgan Spurlock Sued for Breach of Contract as Result of Sexual Misconduct Admission

Morgan Spurlock admitting to past sexual misconduct screwed over the media company he was working with, and there's also a bunch of money missing ... according to a new suit.

Turner Entertainment Network claims the "Super Size Me" filmmaker made a deal with them in March 2017 to produce a show called "Who Rules the World?" ... which aimed to "unpack the most divisive and complicated issues facing women today, from the policing of their bodies and judgments to their family planning choices."

Problem is -- Spurlock stepped down from the project in December 2017 after admitting to various forms of sexual misconduct and harassment. Turner claims because of Spurlock's actions, it was impossible to continue with the show.

According to the docs ... Turner's also pissed because Spurlock was in control of the production accounts, and is now refusing to come clean on what happened to the funds.

Turner's suing Spurlock for damages for costs related to the abandoned show, as well as a court order forcing him to fess up on where the cash went.

We reached out to Spurlock ... so far, no word back.