Shawn Stockman I Don't Sing National Anthem Anymore

Shawn Stockman: I Don't Sing The National Anthem Anymore

EXCLUSIVE

Super interesting video from Boyz II Men singer Shawn Stockman ... who tells TMZ Sports -- without specifying a reason -- that he doesn't sing the national anthem at sporting events anymore.

We got Shawn out at LAX and were talking to the 49ers fan about all the offseason moves the team is making ... adding guys like Richard Sherman to the squad.

When our guy switched gears and asked Shawn if we'd be seeing him sing the anthem for his team any time soon, Stockman was pretty clear.

"Nah, I don't sing the national anthem."

Shawn didn't say, but you gotta believe it has to do with the recent anthem protests, especially when considering that Stockman has sang the anthem before both solo, and as a member of Boyz II Men.

Other huge stars like Stevie Wonder and (unfortunately) Fergie have elected to go ahead and keep performing the song, but it seems Stockman is making a statement with silence.