Demetrious Johnson 'I Want Revenge!' ... Says UFC's Henry Cejudo

Demetrious Johnson's Former UFC Rival Henry Cejudo Says He Wants Revenge

EXCLUSIVE

UFC champ Demetrious Johnson better watch his back, 'cause his red-hot ex-rival says he's gotten WAY better since their first scrap -- and he's dying for "a piece of the Mouse."

We spoke to flyweight contender Henry Cejudo on the heels of Dana White saying the D.J. vs. T.J. Dillashaw super-fight ain't happening ... and "The Messenger" delivered a warning shot to Mighty Mouse, the UFC's pound-for-pound king.

"I want to dethrone him ... I want revenge," Cejudo told TMZ Sports.

Henry says he's a completely different fighter than the guy who got stopped by Demetrious at UFC 197 ... and his recent performances prove it.

So, as soon as Johnson's injured shoulder heals up, Cejudo says he's gonna get back that L and erase his 6-YEAR undefeated streak!