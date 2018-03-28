Odell Beckham Jr. Tells Haters to Leave Him Alone with New Dance Video

Odell Beckham Jr. LEAVE ME ALONE, HATERS!!! Dance Video Sends Message

In case you were wondering, Odell Beckham Jr. is STILL dancing ... and this time he's using the art of movement to send a message to all of his haters to LEAVE HIM THE HELL ALONE.

Beckham has been going through it lately ... there's a multi-million dollar lawsuit that's been filed against him, a video that ALLEGEDLY shows him doing some bad stuff, plus all those pesky NY Giants trade rumors.

OBJ's seemingly addressing the controversy with the dance ... popping up on NFL player Shane Wynn's IG story dancing to one of hottest songs in hip-hop -- Flipp Dinero's "Leave Me Alone."

As always, his moves are A1, and the song is a banger ... but will anyone listen?

Probably not.