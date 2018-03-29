Chris Bosh Sorry, LeBron ... James Harden's MVP, Not You!

Chris Bosh: Sorry, LeBron ... James Harden's NBA MVP!

EXCLUSIVE

LeBron's case for NBA MVP just took a serious hit ... 'cause not even Chris Bosh, his former Miami Heat BFF, says LBJ should beat James Harden this year!!!

FYI, Bron was recently asked who he'd choose for the honor, and he said he "definitely would vote me" without blinkin' an eye.

Bosh didn't hesitate with his MVP pick either ... and despite that big grin, you can tell he was 100% serious when he cast his vote for Team Harden.

Of course, we had to ask Chris if he was still gunnin' for an NBA comeback himself -- and he said HELL YES.