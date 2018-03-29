Tyga and 5-Year-Old Son King Cairo Sued by Simon Cowell's Ex-Fiancee

Tyga Sued By Simon Cowell's Ex-Fiancee 5-Year-Old King Cairo Also Named a Defendant!!!

Tyga is nothing if not predictable, because he's being sued again where he lives ... and he also got his poor little son sued in the process.

Mezhgan Hussainy, Simon Cowell's makeup artist who he was once set on marrying, has a super cool house in Bev Hills that she rented to him for $40k a month. Tyga moved in in March 2017 and paid rent for awhile .. until he didn't.



Hussainy claims the rent check stopped in January and he's made no effort to catch up.

She's suing to evict Tyga and get all of the back rent. It's interesting ... one of the defendants is Tyga's son, King Cairo ... because Tyga put the kid's name on the lease. The child is listed as "other defendants" in the body of the lawsuit.