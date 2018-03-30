Hulk Hogan Face-To-Face W/ Triple H At Andre the Giant Premiere

Hulk Hogan was in the house for the premiere of HBO's "Andre the Giant" documentary Thursday night in L.A., rubbin' elbows with WWE superstars and execs like Triple H ... but his return to WWE is still on ice.

Since WWE was heavily involved in the making of the doc on Hogan's former rival, there were whispers that this appearance signaled Hulk moving closer to a return to the company.

But, WWE recently released a statement to clarify that Hogan was only at the event since he was such a big part of Andre's history.

"His appearance at tonight’s HBO premiere of the documentary and his plans to help others learn from his mistakes does not mean WWE is rehiring him."

"Hogan is not scheduled to be at any upcoming WWE events.”

FYI, we got Hogan touching down at LAX the day before ... and he ruled out a WWE return at WrestleMania 34.

Still, Hulkster looked pretty pumped catching up with his old wrestling bros -- plus celebs like Cary Elwes and Travon Free -- on the Cinerama Dome's red carpet.