Stacey Dash Withdraws from Congressional Run

Stacey Dash I'm Throwin' in the Towel ... Withdraws from Congressional Race

Stacey Dash is waiving the white flag in her bid to become a member of Congress.

Dash, who was running for a seat in the Compton/Watts area, hung her decision on God, saying, "After much prayer, introspection and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy for California's 44th Congressional District."

Dash went on to say, "I started this run with the intention to address the pressing issues in the district where I live ... My goal was, and remains, to improve the lives of people who have been forgotten for decades by the Democratic Party."

The decision has got to be good news for the Democratic frontrunner -- Compton Mayor Aja Brown.