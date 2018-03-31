Hulk Hogan Says He Owes All Wrestlers An Apology, Not Just Black Ones

Hulk Hogan I Owe All Wrestlers An Apology ... Not Just Black Ones

Hulk Hogan says it's ALL wrestlers he owes an apology to for his past use of the N-word ... telling TMZ Sports it shouldn't just be the black guys he has to say sorry to.

We got Hulk out at LAX, and wanted to get his thoughts on WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry saying that before Hogan is reinstated in the WWE, he needs to apologize to the African-American performers.

Mark's point was that Hogan has specifically offended these men and women, and he should specifically address them before he gets to come back.

Hogan definitely agrees amends have to be made, but says he actually needs to do it across the board.

"I totally agree with him, not to the black wrestlers, to all the wrestlers. What I said was way out of line and I'm forever sorry for that."

We should say that Hogan has apologized before, but if big stars like Henry think he needs to specifically address the Black contingent of the WWE, might not be a bad idea.