JuJu Smith-Schuster Trades Pants with TMZ Photog to Get into Restaurant

JuJu Smith-Schuster may be one of the best rookies in the NFL, but that's not enough to get him into a fancy restaurant when he's rockin' sweats, so our photog came to the rescue ... for a price.

JuJu hit up Mastros in Bev Hills Friday night, but the doorman gave him a 10 yard penalty for violating the dress code. The Steelers wide receiver thought he could walk down the street and buy some fancy duds, but the stores were all closed.

Enter Dan the man ... who offers JuJu a trade ... Dan's pants -- which he guarantees are non-sharted -- for the sweats. But Dan's no fool, and he offers up a deal that could score JuJu a butter cake.

You gotta watch ...it's hilarious.