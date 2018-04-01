Ex-NFL Star Cullen Jenkins Says He Used to Take Vicodin to Get Through Games

Ex-NFL Star Cullen Jenkins I Took Vicodin to Get Through Games ... Then I Found CBD

Ex-NFL player Cullen Jenkins says the pain he went through during his career forced him to rely on prescription pills and alcohol to feel better ... but tells TMZ Sports he's finally found a healthier alternative -- CBD.

FYI -- cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the 113 active cannabinoids identified in cannabis, but doesn't have any psychoactive effects like recreational weed.

Jenkins -- who played 13 seasons in the NFL -- says towards the end of his career, he had to take 4 Advil and 2 Tylenol before every practice ... but thanks to his family introducing him to Fresh Farms CBD, he says he's pill-free and much happier.

Jenkins says the NFL needs to at least consider allowing players to use CBD to heal ... and says he knows firsthand how much it can improve their careers on and off the field.