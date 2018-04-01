Guess Co-Founder Paul Marciano says Time Article Will Prove Kate Upton Lied

Paul Marciano to Kate Upton Time (Magazine) Will Tell You Lied!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Paul Marciano says he'll be exonerated because he knows something Kate Upton might not ... a story's about to come out that'll prove she lied when she claimed he sexually assaulted her.

We got the Guess co-founder out in Bev Hills Friday and wanted to get his take on Kate and her witness refusing to cooperate with an investigation by the Guess Board of Directors.

You'll recall Kate alleged Paul groped her breasts and thighs during their first meeting.

Paul says he's not surprised and says in a few days a Time Inc. article will prove him innocent with clear documentation.

And he's expecting an apology.