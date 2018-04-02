Jared Fogle Sues Judges, Prosecutors for $57 Million

Jared Fogle Sues Judge Wanna Lock Me Up? Pay Me $57 Million!!

Jared Fogle wants a ton of cash from the judges and prosecutors who sent to him to prison for child pornography ... TMZ has learned.

Fogle's failed to get out of prison with a slew of motions he's filed in the last year, but now he's going for the financial jugular instead -- saying federal prosecutors did him wrong when they charged him with conspiracy to receive pictures of minors.

Fogle's taken issue with this charge ... it was the basis of most of his failed appeals. He's now teamed up with 2 other inmates to file this civil suit against prosecutors.

He's suing for at least $57 million ... which he says is triple the damage to the career he lost when he was arrested. His co-plaintiffs, by the way, are suing for way more ... up to $114 million.