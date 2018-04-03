Conor McGregor Is Terrified of 'His Daddy' Khabib, Says Khabib's Manager

Conor McGregor Terrified of 'His Daddy' Khabib ... Says Khabib's Manager

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager is going NUCLEAR on Conor McGregor after he didn't answer the call (literally) to fight Khabib at UFC 223.

"He's not really a fighter -- he only fights when he knows he can win," Ali Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports.

Ali continued -- "Khabib is his daddy ... this motherf**ker is so afraid of his daddy."

"It's a shame. All Irish people I know [are] tough. He's the only soft Irish I know."

FYI, Khabib told us he immediately contacted the UFC asking Conor to replace an injured Tony Ferguson ... but was told they had trouble reaching Conor -- who wasn't ready, anyway.

Ali says that proves Conor is a "little Irish punk" -- unlike "real Hawaiian warrior" Max Holloway, who jumped at the chance to scrap with Khabib.

For the record, Dana White says he didn't want to book Conor on short notice ... but you think Team Khabib gives a damn??