Cardi B Defends Album Cover, The Guy Suing Me is Not Even Black

Cardi B has an answer to the guy who's suing her for lifting the tattoo on his back for her album cover -- she says the dude on her album is black, and the plaintiff is lily white.

The album cover shows a guy giving Cardi B oral sex ... his back prominently displayed on the cover.

Cardi B says the male model on the cover is a "young, dark-skinned male." The plaintiff is a middle-aged white dude from Newport Beach.

She also notes the model on the cover has no neck tattoo while the plaintiff has a prominent "Born to Lose" tat on the back of his neck.

Cardi's hoping the plaintiff's neck tattoo is an omen for what will happen in court.