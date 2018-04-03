Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Still Stepping Up for Biz Projects ... Despite Split

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Still Working Together on Projects Despite Split

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan may have called it quits on their marriage, but their business relationship is as strong as ever ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the former couple tell us ... nothing will change between Channing and Jenna when it comes to their joint entertainment ventures, which currently includes executive producing the new YouTube Red series "Step Up: High Water." The show stars Lauryn McClain and Petrice Jones and features Faizon Love, Naya Rivera and Ne-Yo.

We're told the 2 could be partnering up on future 'Step Up' projects as well, and have no issues moving forward and working together despite announcing their separation Monday after nearly 9 years of marriage.

As we reported ... the couple met on the set of the 2006 film "Step Up" and tied the knot in July 2009, and have still been seen hanging out in recent weeks on social media.